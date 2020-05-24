Share:

BEIJING - The officials in Xiamen, Fujian province of China, announced on Saturday that they would donate 400,000 Yuan ($56,560) to help Pakistan fight the novel coronavirus spread. Li Xiaoping, Director of the Xiamen Foreign Affairs Office, held a video meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi, and said Pakistan and China are strong partners, China Daily.com.cn reported.

Pakistan was quick to support China by sending coronavirus-related donations and assistance to the country in the early stages of the epidemic. Public life in Xiamen is now gradually returning to normal as the epidemic subsides, and locals are eager to return the favour now that Pakistan is in need.

Li also briefed Ambassador Hashmi on Xiamen’s economic and social development and the situation Pakistani students are facing in the province. He then invited her to visit Xiamen. Ambassador Hashmi thanked Xiamen on behalf of the Pakistani government and its people and said the pandemic had tested the resilience of all countries and that China had proved itself capable of handling the health crisis.

She said, “I am looking forward to visiting Xiamen and further promoting bilateral economic and cultural cooperation.”