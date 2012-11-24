

PESHAWAR – Like other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), district Peshawar chapter, Friday took out a protest rally at GT Road on Friday to strongly condemn the Israel aggression against Gaza.

The participants expressed solidarity with the innocent Palestinian Muslims. The JI activists, led by party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Chief Prof Ibrahim Khan, provincial Secretary Information Israrullah, district Ameer, and party former provincial ministers Hafiz Hashmat, Kashif Azam and other leaders were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Israel and America for the bloodshed in Ghaza. The infuriated protestors holding party flags also raised full-throated slogans against the Israeli hooligans and leadership of the US and Europe for backing the brutality in Palestine. The JI workers took out the protest rally from party provincial headquarter Al-Markaz Islami in Hasan Garhi, which culminated at GT Road.

Addressing the protestors, JI, KPK, Chief Prof Ibrahim Khan warned the rulers to be prepared for jihad against the troublemaking non-Muslims or hand over the government to a Mujahid to give independence to the people of Kashmir and Palestine.

“The existence of Israel in the world is illegal, but its existence was in result of a conspiracy of both the Jews and Christians, he alleged.

He expressed strangeness over the government standard and criticized the incumbent rulers that they were followed a criminal silence over the Israeli aggression upon helpless Palestinians. The sacrifices of Palestinian freedom fighters, elders, children and women would bring fruit and Israel will be eliminated from the surface of the earth, he added. He also claimed that the US has defeated in Afghanistan after Iraq, and soon the Afghan soil will prove a grave for the American forces.

Prof Ibrahim said that now it was need of the hour that leadership of the country should come in hands of sincere leadership to put the affairs of the state on the mission of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).