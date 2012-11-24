MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Phalia Additional District and Sessions Judge Aziz Ullah Kallu handed down 20 years rigorous imprisonment to a man and fined him of Rs100,000 for murdering his wife.
According prosecution, Ansar, a resident of Dogul village murdered his wife last year. A case was registered against him and four others in Phalia Police Station. During trial murder offence was proved against him while the other four accused were acquitted by the court.
