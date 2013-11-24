LAHORE: Punjab Young Nursing Association led a demonstration at Jinnah Hospital Saturday to condemn the murder after rape of their colleague in Sialkot.
The protesters appealed to the chief minister to direct the Sialkot police for exemplary punishment to culprits. The nursing staff dispersed after lodging their protest for two hours when the Jinnah Hospital management assured them that their concerns will be communicated to the authorities concerned.–Staff Reporter
LAHORE: Punjab Young Nursing Association led a demonstration at Jinnah Hospital Saturday to condemn the murder after rape of their colleague in Sialkot.