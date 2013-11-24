SIALKOT

The recently established Sialkot Waste Management Company will take control of sanitation from December 1, 2013 from the Tehsil Municipal Administration for providing the better cleanliness and sanitation facilities for the people.

Sialkot District Coordination Officer Iftikhar Ali Sahu disclosed this while presiding over a meeting. He said that the district administration had released a special grant to the SWMC for purchasing advanced machinery to upgrade the cleanliness system.

EDO (Finance) Nadeem Sarwar, SWMC Managing Director Ejaz Ahmed, Tehsil Officer Services Muhammad Arif Butt and Chief Sanitary Inspector Mustansar Khan were also present.

Earlier, the meeting was told that the Sialkot Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) had acquired 25 acres of land near village Ratta-Sialkot for dumping garbage. This land would soon be converted into a dumping point.

According to the TMA Administrator Tajjamal Abbas Rana, 750 sweepers collect 242 tonnes of garbage daily from Sialkot city and they dump this huge quantity of garbage at private lands in villages Kaakeywali, Rohail Garha, Langriyaanwali and other surrounding areas of Sialkot city through 125 vehicles.

He said that having own dumping point was need of the hour and the TMA was planning to establish its own dumping point by purchasing 25 acres of land at village Ratta.

Veg prices go out of reach: After onions and potatoes, gingers and tomatoes have also gone out of reach of the common man due to their mounting rates.

The traders, vendors and shopkeepers have increased the rates of ginger to Rs260 per kg from Rs.160 per kg and tomatoes are being sold at Rs150 per kg in local markets of Sialkot district’s all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils. Potatoes are available at Rs80 to 100 per kg while onions are being sold at Rs70 to 90 per kg.

Egg price is Rs120 per dozen in wholesale markets. The local people have expressed grave concern over the sky-rocketing price hike. Markazi Anjuman Saarifeen Sialkot President Khawaja Tariq Mehmood and Citizens’ Rights Forum Chairman Muhammad Muneer Butt alleged that the price control committees have failed to control prices.

PROJECT COMPLETES: The construction of Rs70 million project of Sialkot Sports Complex has completed in Sialkot and the district administration would hand over it to Punjab Sports Department soon.

The sports complex was direly needed to promote the sports and indoor games in the Sialkot Region.

The Punjab government has release special development funds of Rs500 million for several developmental and public welfare projects under the District Development Programme, said the administration. It added these funds would be spent in Sialkot district on different development and public welfare schemes after consultation with the local elected representatives.