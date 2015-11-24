LAHORE: At least two alleged terrorists were arrested in a joint operation of intelligence agencies’ personnel and policemen here on Tuesday. The operation against the criminal elements has been intensified as the law enforcement agencies have directed the cops to speed up the raids.

According to details, security officers nabbed the terrorists belonging to a banned outfit from Bedian Road area in Lahore. The detainees were identified as Anzar Gul and Yousaf. Weapons including explosives, detonators and prima cards were also confiscated from the possession of the militants.

Suspects Anzar Gul and Yousaf were shifted to some undisclosed place for interrogation.