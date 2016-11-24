Islamabad-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has constituted a high level committee to settle the decades-old issue of demarcation of Margalla national forest land so that the state land could be saved and retrieved from the land grabbers, The Nation has learnt reliably.

The decision comes on the heels of ever-increasing complaints regarding illegal occupation of the state land by the land grabbers. The move would also help resolve the demarcation issues between the individuals and the Punjab Forest Department which owns the land. The land is, however, administered by the CDA under a lease agreement.

The sources in the authority told The Nation on Wednesday that the committee consists of DFO, Forest Department Rawalpindi, Tehsildar Rawalpindi, Tehsildar ICT, AD Forest (Regional In-charge), Director Environment (Regional), Assistant Commissioner (Rural) ICT and a representative of Survey of Pakistan.

The committee which has been mandated to demarcate the forest land and resolve the disputes, if any, between forest department and the individuals would be notified today (Thursday), the sources said.

“All the major stakeholders have been included in the committee so that the issue could be resolved once and for all. Keeping in view the state’s interests, the CDA high-ups are taking the issue very seriously,” a senior official at the CDA said.

He said that the authority has retrieved hundreds of kanals of the state land worth over Rs 10 billion from illegal occupation of the land grabbers during the last three months.

The issue of demarcation of the land owned by Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad would also be taken up by the committee, the sources said.

Pakistan’s top ranked Quaid-e-Azam University is striving to free its occupied land from land mafia. According to documents available to The Nation, an area of 1706 Acres, 04 Kanal and 12 Marlas was acquired by CDA in 1967 for the university. CDA had handed over the area to the university along with all related documents.

According to university administration, it inherited a number of illegal occupants inside and encroachment outside its boundaries.

The university area has now shrunk to 1507 acres with the difference of 202 acre land encroached by the locals — an issue that has long been haunting the civic agency and administration of the university.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate of CDA and Environment Wing of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad had few days back, in a joint operation, retrieved 100 kanals of forest land from an illegal housing society adjacent to Sector D-12.

The staff of Environment Wing, when tried to vacate illegal possession from the forest land, was attacked by the people of the housing society but operation was completed successfully.

Environment Wing had lodged an FIR against these people for interference in official affairs.

The officials in the authority said CDA had approached the West Punjab government for transfer of management of Margalla reserve forests after Islamabad was declared as the capital city in 1960. Responding to the request, Punjab had leased out 11,970 acres out of 12,511 acres of the forestland to CDA for 20 years in 1961.

After the lease expired in 1981, it was extended for 10 years. However, after 1991, neither did the civic agency ask for another extension nor did the Punjab government take any step to reclaim the forestland’s ownership.

The Punjab forest department alleged that the CDA had failed to keep a check on the ever increasing number of encroachments on Margalla Hills.

Illegal settlements are on the rise in forest areas of the capital. Not a single brick can be laid in the designated forest areas but most of the rapid illegal construction has taken place in the last two years. The houses have been built not on small portions like five to six marlas. More green cover has been destroyed to carve out dirt roads by the occupants for access to their newly-built homes. Moreover, the forest area has lost significant number of old trees and more are being cut.