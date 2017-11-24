SARGODHA - The infuriated heirs of 28-year-old deceased mechanic, who was allegedly killed due to brutal torture by city police, placed the body on Faisalabad-Sargodha Road and staged a protest against the police on Thursday.

Traffic on both the roadsides remained blocked near at 49 Tail due to the protest. Meanwhile, the Punjab government and IG Punjab Police took note about the incident which occurred in the City Police Station lockup on Wednesday. On the other hand, the police have filed case against three police officials. Protestors chanted slogans against police and demanded arrest of the perpetrators. Earlier, city police denied handing over the dead body to the family. Later, body was given to them after completion of postmortem at DHQ Hospital.

At that occasion, the protestor said that city police just held deceased Haseeb over traffic rule violation and killed him with brutal torture. The police said that accused Haseeb was involved in a theft case and he ended his life by committing suicide. The Factor Areas police have lodged FIR against ASI Ejaz Ahmed and two other cops of PS city on the orders of high ups.