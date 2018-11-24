Share:

Lahore - About 15 people were killed while 1,090 sustained injuries in different accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 987 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all districts.

A data showed that 480 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians and 486 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 256 accidents were reported in Lahore with 249 victims, 86 in Faisalabad with 98 injured and 68 in Multan with 78 victims. According to the data, 774 motorcycles, 144 rickshaws, 108 cars, 51 vans, 14 passenger buses, 33 trucks and 108 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.