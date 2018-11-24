Share:

LAHORE - The 25th convocation of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore was held at its auditorium on Friday. A total of 2,263 degrees, including 19 PhD and 564 MPhil/MS while 71 gold medals, were distributed to successful students.

Undergraduate degrees were awarded at the UET main and sub-campuses – including 1,139 at Lahore, 222 at Kala Shah Kaku, 157 at Faisalabad, 87 at Rachna and 75 at Narowal.

Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar presided over the convocation while Chairman of Pakistan Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof Dr. Muhammad Nizamuddin and Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Jawed Salim Qureshi participated as guests of honour.

In his address, Sarwar greeted students, their parents and teachers and expressed hope the graduates will play their part in national progress.

He continued: “The government is having the vision that every child should get education.

They will get job opportunities. Pakistan is facing many challenges which can be met through collective wisdom.” He admired the role of UET in developing Pakistan from many decades by producing renowned professionals and maintaining the efforts for getting more progress.

Vice Chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said: “Universities play vital role to build a nation on scientific base with the help of result-oriented research and other ways of learning.”

He also highlighted the role of university in national development.