Tehran: - Central Organisation for Rural Cooperatives of Iran Chief Executive Ali Hosseini said that 90 percent of world saffron is produced in Iran. Iran exports saffron to 50 countries out of 180 ones in the world, Ali Hosseini said. Hosseini urged government and the private sector to find more markets for Iranian saffron. He said that Iran ranks first in the world in the production of saffron accounting for 88 percent of the global output while its share of exports stood at 96 percent in the year. “Saffron should be priced logically within the framework of rules and regulations in order to get lion’s share of the target markets,” he added.