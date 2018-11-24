Share:

KARACHI - Sindh IGP announced “Tamgha-e-Shujat” for both the cops who embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting the terrorists during Friday’s attack at the Chinese Consulate.

ASI Ashraf Dawood and Constable Amir Khan were deployed at the check post outside the consulate. They engaged the militants, providing the other security men time for taking positions and launching the counterattack.

IGP Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam said Amir and Ashraf offered martyrdom to foil the terrorist attack, and he declared them “national heroes”. He announced Tamgha-e-Shujat (medal for bravery) for both the martyrs.

The provincial police chief has also recommended for awarding Quaid-i-Azam Police Medal for ASP Clifton, Sohai Aziz, who also played a key role in foiling terrorist attack by fighting from the front. She is the first female police officer for whom this award has been recommended.

The IGP has also announced award of Rs2 lac each and commending certificate for ASP Suhai, SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah and SSP Investigation Tariq Dharejo.

Funeral of martyrs

The funeral prayers of the martyred cops were offered at the Garden Police Headquarters in Karachi which were attended by the family members, relatives and a large number of police and rangers officials and political figures.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Hamayun Aziz and Sindh Rangers DG Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed also attended the funeral.

Deceased constable Amir Khan belonged to a family of martyrs as his brother and nephew were martyred in the terrorist attack at the residence of martyred SP Chaudhry Aslam Khan.

Amir’s brother Ajab Khan told the media that after getting the news about the consulate attack they attempted numerous times to contact him on mobile phone but he did not respond.

“We kept trying to call his friends and colleagues to know about him and later reached at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where we saw his body.”

The brother of the martyr cop informed that Amir has left behind a widow and a two-month-old baby boy. One of Amir’s nephews is also serving in the police department, he added.

ASI Ashraf Dawood who was also posted at the check post along with the Amir and laid his life, was a resident of Lyari. He is survived by a widow and a three years old son and two daughters aged 4 and 6.