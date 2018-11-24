Share:

Karachi (PR) Engro Polymer and Chemicals (EPCL) co-hosted the 1st CCPS (Center for Chemical Process Safety) Regional Meeting in Pakistan.

Over 40 companies and educational institutions from all over the nation graced the meeting with their presence. The conference also hosted organizations from Germany, Japan, USA and South Africa. The forum was formally kicked off by Mr. Shakeel Kadri, Executive Director CCPS, by stressing on the significance of process safety in the chemical industry all around the globe.

Engro Polymer and Chemicals CEO Imran Anwer spoke about the need of training people and ensuring that management starts focusing equally more on process safety alongside personnel safety. He stressed the need for auditing systems at a defined frequency and benchmarking our systems with the best in the business. Mr. Shakeel Kadri then presented Mr. Imran Anwer with a memento for co-hosting the first CCPS conference in Pakistan.