ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Friday said the attackers of the Chinese consulate in Karachi were anti-state elements who were targeting Pakistan-China friendship.

PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said the terrorists cannot succeed in their agenda and will ultimately fail.

Bilawal said the ‘reprehensible terrorist’ attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, was thwarted by the courageous fight put up by our Sindh Police led by the courageous Senior Superintendent Police Suhai Aziz. “I salute the brave officers who were martyred courageously protecting our friends. We honour them,” he tweeted.

Asif Ali Zardari said the forces had defeated the terrorism across the country.

“The terrorists are on the run. They will fail in their designs,” he said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, militants attacked China’s consulate in Karachi and also killed at least 25 in a blast in Hangu’s Lower Orakzai Agency.

PPP Vice President and Chairperson of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Committee in Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman said: “The PPP strongly condemns the attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi. The terrorists’ heinous goals were thwarted thanks to the timely and brave intervention of the Sindh police and Rangers. Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of the martyred policemen who lost their lives protecting the peace in Karachi.”

The Senator added: “We are all on one page about protecting our friendship with the Chinese people, and terrorists are not going to be allowed to disrupt any such relationship.”

She reiterated Pakistan’s support to China, saying: “The PPP expresses its strong solidarity with our Chinese sisters and brothers. We are in this fight together and the investigation following this attack will be on top of the Sindh government and law enforcement agencies’ agenda.”

Meanwhile, Lijian Zhao, Deputy Chief of Mission of China in Pakistan calls on PPP Senator Rehman Malik.

“Both discussed in detail the terrorists attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi and strongly condemned it. Both expressed great grief and sorrows over the loss of precious lives of policemen, paid glowing tribute to them for their bravery and expressed heartfelt condolences with their families,” said a statement released by the Senator’s office.

Rehman Malik said that he highly appreciated the courage and timely action of Sindh Police and Rangers and applauds great professionalism and bravery demonstrated by police officer Suhai Aziz Talpuar who led the operation.

The PPP lawmaker termed the attack as a planned conspiracy to create unrest in the country by the enemies of Pakistan.

However, he asserted that enemies who remain inimical to CPEC will not succeed in their nefarious designs against China Pakistan friendship. He said that attack on Chinese Consulate is an attack on Sino- Pak strong bond of friendship and is a part of anti Pak-China friendship agenda. Pakistan and China will counter such coward attempts by their enemies and nothing can undermine China-Pakistan relationship, he said.

Senator Malik told Lijian Zhao that he appreciated the sentiments expressed by China Embassy in Pakistan and Chinese Government where resolve has been shown that ‘any attempt to undermine China-Pakistan relationship is doomed fail.

He said: “Our common enemies should know that Pakistan Army, Police, Rangers and Law Enforcement Agencies are fully aware and capable of foiling such cowardice attacks.”

Lijian Zhao said his government appreciated Pakistani army and police for their timely and proper action against the attack. He reiterated that such attempt to undermine China-Pakistan relationship was doomed to fail.