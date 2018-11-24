Share:

LAHORE-Dascon Construction Company overwhelmed Olympia by 8-4 to make way to the Polo in Pink 2018 final here at Lahore Polo Club on Friday.

Saqib Khan Khakwani was key contributor in Dascon’s victory as he hammered a hat-trick while significant contributions also came from Taimur Ali Malik and Raja Arslan Najeeb – both struck two goals each – and Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrai – who hit one. From the losing side, Ghulam Mustafa Monno thwarted two goals and Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Abdul Rehman Monnoo hit one goal apiece.

Dascon were off to flying start as they struck two field goals through Raja Arslan and Taimur Malik to take 2-0 lead. The second chukker saw Olympia scoring a field goal through Abdul Rehman Monnoo to reduce the lead to 2-1. Dascon then changed the gear and thwarted three back-to-back goals to take a healthy 5-1 lead. Saqib banged in a brace and Shahnawaz struck one.

The third chukker was evenly poised as both the sides scored one goal apiece to make it 6-2. Ghulam Mustafa was scorer from Olympia while Saqib struck for Dascon.

Taimur converted 1 40-yard penalty successfully in the beginning of the fourth chukker to stretch his team’s lead to 7-2. Ahmed Tiwana then reduced the lead to 7-3 when he fired in a fabulous field goal, but soon after some moments, Dascon further strengthened their lead to 8-3 through Raja Arslan. In the dying moments of the match, Ghulam Mustafa hammered an impressive goal to make it 8-4 but it was too little too late situation for Olympia, who lost the match 4-8, but booked berth in the subsidiary final. Malik Azam Hayat Noon and Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana supervised the match as field umpires.