Share:

Director of Punjab TB Control Programme Dr Zarfishan Tahir has directed screening of contacts of registered TB patients for identifying missing patients and their treatment. Addressing Quarterly Review meeting of District TB Coordinators on Friday, she said that untreated TB patient could spread the disease to people around. Additional Director Dr Asif, Dr Usman, Dr Javeria, development partners and other concerned officers attended the meeting. Dr Zarfishan urged the patients to continue medicines till complete recovery as quitting treatment could develop complications. The meeting reviewed the steps taken by the district officers for the registration and searching of missing TB patients, diagnostic and treatment facilities at district level. DTCs presented performance reports and informed their future plan. Gaps and difficulties were also identified for which new guidelines were given to them. Dr Zarfishan directed ensuring optimum utilization of available resources. She praised the role of LHWs in search of unregistered TB patients. Dr Asif said that 223000 TB patients were registered and treated during 2017. He said that 170000 new patients have so far been registered this year. All the treatment and diagnostics facilities have been provided free of cost to the patients. –Staff Reporter