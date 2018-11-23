Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Disney has released the first trailer for its live-action ‘Lion King’ remake. The teaser of the Jon Favreau-directed movie has been posted on Disney’s official Twitter page and has already attracted more than 18 million views. The visually spectacular trailer opens with a rising sun and follows various animals rushing across sun-scorched ground to greet Simba. The eagerly awaited film - which is a remake of the 1994 hit - boasts a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Donald Glover as a young Simba, as well as Beyonce as Nala and James Earl Jones.