LAHORE-Hamza Ali Abbasi is known to make sure that his voice is heard loud and clear. The actor does not approve of item numbers and he wants us all to know this again.

Hamza, a staunch PTI supporter, recently took to Twitter to support Prime Minister Imran Khan on his statement on taking U-turns.

PM Khan had said that the person who did not take decisions according to the situation was not a true leader.

“Once I thought item numbers/selling sex in films was an essential part of commercial cinema/a very progressive thing,” Hamza wrote on Twitter, continuing, “Then I took a U-TURN and now I believe that item Numbers/selling sex in films is an insult to art/cinema/cultural/religious ethics. You’re important U-TURNS in life?”

A Twitter user replied to Hamza’s tweet saying, “Yet will you still appear in movies that have item numbers or will you refrain from doing them completely?”

To this, Hamza responded, “I have refrained myself from acting in movies with item numbers. I backed out of JPNA 2 for this reason. Trying to practice what I believe in.”

Last year Hamza shared a post on Twitter which read: “How can the censor board allow such filth to run in cinemas and how can PEMRA allow this to be run on channels Pakistani artists finally managed to get enough respect in the society that now young educated boys and girls from good families are coming into this field, please don’t spoil this hard earned respect by putting on a flesh show and calling it glamour.”