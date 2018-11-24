Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Friday sought regular interaction of Prime Minister Imran Khan with major chambers of commerce and sectoral associations to listen their suggestion for early revival of the economy. ICCI President Ahmed Hassan Moughal said the leaders of many emerging economies following the practice of regular meetings with the leaders of trade bodies and industrial associations to help remove bureaucratic red tape and sort out issues on urgent basis, a press release said . He urged the government to adopt similar approach to steer the economy out of prevailing challenges. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had shown great urge to learn from the experience of Chinese and Malaysian leaderships to turn around the economy of the country which was laudable. He said regular interaction with the leaders of trade bodies/industrial associations would greatly help to remove bureaucratic hurdles and redress problems to put the economy on the path of sustainable growth.

ICCI Senior Vice President Rafat Farid and Vice President Iftikhar Anwar Sethi mentioned that a 22-member Council of Business Leaders to suggest measures for boosting exports, increasing investment and improving Pakistan's ranking in ease of doing business.

He said more than 90 percent business enterprises in Pakistan belonged to SME sector and chambers of commerce and sectoral associations were true representatives of SMEs.

They expressed optimism that this approach would ultimately lead Pakistan towards fast economic growth and reduction in poverty and unemployment.