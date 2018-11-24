Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor has commended professionalism displayed by the police force in pre-empting and foiling terrorism attempts at first checking point of Chinese Consulate in Karachi on Friday.

In a tweet on Friday, he said Pakistan Police Service has evolved through testing times and professionalism displayed by the police force in recent times as first responders is commendable.

He said from pre-empting the terrorism attempts to foiling these at first checking point are the testimony.

The ISPR DG saluted police force and its martyrs.

ISPR said three terrorists were killed when they attempted to enter the Chinese consulate.

Pakistan Rangers and police got control of them (terrorists), while all Chinese (at the Consulate) are safe and the situation is under control, a statement issued by the ISPR added.