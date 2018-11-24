Share:

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has allowed King Edward Medical University (KEMU) to launch PhD, post-graduation programs in six more subjects. On the recommendations of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council-(PMDC), the ministry has allowed KEMU offering PhD in Biochemistry, Anatomy and Community Medicine, Masters in Public health, M Phil Community Medicine/Public Health and Doctor of Medicine (MD) in Hematology. The KEMU can accommodate two trainees each in notified subjects every year. After the issuance of this notification, the KEMU is now offering PhD in more subjects than any other medical university in the country. –Staff Reporter