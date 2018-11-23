Share:

Walking around I meet thousands of people every day but among those with wet eyes, smiling lips, cold blood are the broken ones. Life seems to be so unfair to them. They are the saddest of all with lots of grieves and sorrows, pain, depression regret, devastation. They are the loneliest one, one about whom no one cares. No one cares whether the live or they die, and this depression seems as if it will never end. And in this all to their temporary problems, they commit suicide as a permanent solution.

Suicide itself is a single but a very deep word and while searching around I realized that people don’t die of suicide but die of the sadness they have in their hearts and minds. Suicide seems to be an easy way for running from all your problem, but it is not the right choice. Everyone has a bad day but having a bad day doesn’t mean that you have a bad life. You might be living in darkness but there is a day after every night. No matter how hard your life gets one should never give up.

This life is a gift and you must take advantage of it. No matter what the situation is, what you are going through, you are not alone in this. Don’t let others drag you down by their words. Self-harm or suicide is never the answer of your problem, stay strong and have faith. Goods days will come, pieces of your broken heart will be fixed, happiness will come to you, just have patience. Try to make that fake smile on your lips become real, your life is precious don’t sacrifice it.

MAIMOONA MAJID,

Lahore, November 5.