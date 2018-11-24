Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that martyred pilot Maryam Mukhtar is a pride of Pakistan as well as a symbol of bravery and courage for the nation. Talented daughters like Maryam Mukhtar are a valuable asset of the country, he said in his message on Friday. The CM said that flying officer Maryam Mukhtar was a capable, talented and high-spirited personality and her patriotism, steadfastness and bravery are an example for the younger generation. “She is a role model and every Pakistani is proud of her. In fact, she is a ray of light and the nations which have capable daughters like Maryam Mukhtar always achieve success and glory,” the Chief Minister concluded. –Staff Reporter