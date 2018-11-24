Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to speed up the intelligence-based targeted operation against terrorists in the city.

“The attempt to attack Chinese consulate shows that there are still abettors of terrorists in the city and we have to eliminate them,” he said on Friday while presiding over a special law and order meeting here at Chief Minister’s House. The meeting was attended by Adviser to Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Sindh Police Inspector General Dr Kaleem Imam, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Shahelwani, Karachi Police Additional Inspector General Dr Ameer Shaikh, representatives of the Pakistan Rangers, provincial heads of intelligence agencies and representative of 5-Corp.

The chief minister said that it was the second incident in the city after the Landhi bomb blast. “This shows that abettors of the terrorists are present in the city; therefore, we will have to accelerate the intelligence-based targeted operation against terrorists and their abettors,” he said.

He questioned that these terrorists equipped with weapons and explosives must have stayed somewhere in the city and travelled in the city from the place of their stay to Clifton but they were not checked anywhere.

“This shows that our road checking system needs to be more effective and strict,” he said and directed the Karachi additional inspector general to intensify snap checking in the city.

Sindh Police IG Dr Kaleem Imam, briefing the chief minister on the incident, said: “On November 23, at about 9:30am terrorists attacked the Chinese Consulate situated near tomb of Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Block-4 in Clifton, with heavy weapons, hand grenades and explosive material. Sindh Police Special Security Unit and Pakistan Rangers reached the place of the incident. During the counter operation, all three terrorists were killed. Two civilians died and a private security guard sustained injuries. He was shifted to JPMC.” He added that identification of terrorists was under process.

The chief minister directed the police inspector general to get the incident investigated thoroughly. “This must be worked out as the police have worked out high profile cases like Safoora Chowrangi and others,” he said. The chief minister was told that the Clifton police and CTD would investigate the case.

Those martyred in the terrorist attack are ASI Ashraf Dawood and constable Mohammad Amir. Civilians Niaz Mohammad, son of Abdul Karim and Zaheer Shah, son of Niaz Mohammad also embraced martyrdom in this attack. They both belong to Quetta. Private security guard Mohammad Juaman also sustained serious injuries. On this, the chief minister directed the Sindh Police IG to look after families of the policemen who valiantly laid down their lives in the line of their duty, and make necessary arrangements for shifting of bodies of both civilians to Balochistan.

Karachi Additional Inspector General Dr Ameer Shaikh, giving details of the ammunition found on the attack scene, said slabs of C4, two explosive devices, batteries, chemicals, grenades RGD-I, seven grenades RGD-5, two SMGs and rounds were found there. ‘All the ammunition has been defused,” he said.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, taking some important decisions, directed the police chief to conduct audit of all diplomatic missions/consulates and install most sensitive CCTV cameras in the localities of the consulates.