ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s Investigation Officer (IO) Muhammad Kamran on Friday denied the defence side’s claim regarding the sale agreement of Gulf Steel Mills 25 percent shares and told the Accountability Court that no such deed exists in real.

During cross-examining in Flagship Investment reference, he said that he didn’t find any supportive document except the copy of sale deed which was attached with the affidavit of Tariq Shafi.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik resumed hearing on Flagship Investment reference against former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The former Prime Minister couldn’t appear before the court and sought one-day exemption from hearing which was accepted.

As the hearing began, Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris continued his cross-examining with NAB IO Muhammad Kamran in graft reference.

The NAB IO informed the court that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had reached the conclusion that no sale agreement of 25 percent shares existed in actual.

Even no witness gave reference of documents other than this deed in favour of defence’s stance, he said.

After the findings of JIT, it had become unnecessary practice to know that to whom these shares were sold out in the sale deed, he said.

Kamran said that he didn’t know whether the JIT had inquired from Tariq Shafi regarding his statement’s contradiction with the reply of UAE authorities.

To a query, he said that he had found no evidence which prove that the former Prime Minister had provided money for Flagship Investment or establishment of offshore companies of Hussain Nawaz.

He said that no response was received from UK authorities on Mutual Legal Assistance (MLAs) seeking record regarding the offshore companies and Flagship investment.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next Monday.

It may be mentioned here that, the Accountability Court would likely to decide the matter regarding the provision of a questionnaire to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Flagship Investment reference to testify him under Section 342.

During hearing, Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris requested the court to share a questionnaire on next hearing so that his client could make preparations during the period of final arguments in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

The court had also summoned the both sides on Tuesday for final arguments in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.