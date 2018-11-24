Share:

NEW YORK - Pakistan's Shahid Ashraf Tarar, an executive director of the World Bank, has been elected as chairman of the Human Resources Committee of the Bank's board that is tasked with contributing to its twin goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity. Tarar' election as the head of the important committee will be for a period of two years. It follows his recent election by the seven countries -- Afghanistan, Algeria, Ghana, Iran, Morocco, Pakistan and Tunisia -- to represent them at the World Bank Board as their Executive Director. It is only the second time in Pakistan's long association with the World Bank that its Executive Director has been elected to chair the Human Resources Committee of the Board. The election is recognition of Pakistan's close collaboration with the World Bank and is seen as a singular honour of the country. The Committee is specifically responsible for strengthening the efficiency and effectiveness of the Board in discharging its oversight responsibility.

on the Bank's Human Resources strategy, policies and practices, and their alignment with the business needs of the organization.

The Committee also liaises with the Staff Association of the World Bank which represents the around 16,000 work force of the organization.

During his civil service career in Pakistan, Tarar held important assignments both in the federal and provincial governments, culminating in his appointment at Federal Secretary of Communications Division and Chairman of National Highway Authority in which capacity he played a lead role in CPEC deliberations and helped firm up CPEC's initial contours and launch Early Harvest Projects.