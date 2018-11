Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will share detailed report of his government’s 100-day performance with nation on November 29. Talking to media outside Parliament, he said PTI government has laid strong foundation of progress and prosperity of the country during 100 days. During the remaining tenure the government will follow the roadmap and achieve set targets.–APP