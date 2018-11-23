Share:

MULTAN-The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan chapter has demanded the government to upgrade all FCPS medical officers and fill vacant teaching posts on merit.

Addressing a joint news conference here on Friday, the PMA office-bearers Dr Tariq Waqar, Rana Khawar, Hajra Masood, Murtaza Baloch and others warned that the PMA would launch a protest drive if the demands are not accepted. They said that Nishtar Medical College has been upgraded to university for the last one and a half years but still it lacks teaching faculty, failed to launch postgraduate diploma, MPhil and PhD programmes while the varsity administration committed serious violations of merit in recruitments.

Citing an example, they said that the VC office issued an order on November 20 which granted high administrative posts to junior most doctors in violation of merit. They declared that the PMA strongly opposed this order and sent a resolution to the VC to withdraw this order. They further revealed that the PMA is going to write a letter to the Chancellor, provincial health minister, the Punjab Health Secretary and the Nishtar VC to direct the Registrar office to make all appointments and recruitments on merit as well as withdraw this order. They demanded the varsity administration to consider the suggestions made by the Dean of Medicine and Surgery.

They claimed that the Nishtar University had got stuck into a quagmire of problems due to inefficiency and poor performance of current administration. They maintained that despite lapse of one and a half years, the varsity could to take to the right track. They warned that the PMA would go on strike if the demands were not accepted.

CRACKDOWN ON

ILLEGAL BUS, VAN STANDS

The district administration launched on Friday a massive crackdown on illegal bus and wagon stands and impounded 37 vehicles parked at these stands.

The operation was led by the secretary of regional transport authority Syed Kamran Bokhari and all the impounded vehicles were handed over to Old Seetal Mari police. Talking to the media Kamran Bokhari said that strict action would be taken against extortionists and illegal wagon stands and the operation would continue till elimination of all illegal stands. He declared that only approved vehicles would be allowed to operate in the premises of general bus stand. He declared that all illegal bus stands established on roadsides outside the general bus stand would be demolished.