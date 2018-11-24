Share:

KARACHI - Various sessions were held at the Arts Council of Pakistan here on Friday on the 2nd day of the 11th International Urdu Conference.

The 5th session was titled “Urdu in Cyber Space” and the participants were famous journalist Wajahat Masood, Ayub Khawar and Haris Khalique. The session was hosted by Owais Tohid.

Wajahat Masood discussed Humsub. He said that Humsub was an incident and “we are providing an opportunity to people from different schools of thought and narratives. Many women are writing on different topics on Humsub, which is more in number than men.”

Talking about the cyber space and Urdu, Haris Khalique said that social media is a great medium for expressing the feelings. “Although, we are facing censorship on social media, but we should differentiate between politics, games and entertainment,” he said.

“We have recently experienced a censorship. We should not block any kind of narrative for any interest,” he said. Ayub Khawar said that in the past TV drama was limited to maximum 13 episodes and up to three months. Owais Tohid said cyber space has changed dimensions of the society.

During the 6th session on the 2nd day of the 11th International Urdu Conference, discussions were held with famous writer Mustansar Hussain Tarrar. The session was chaired by Mustansar Hussain Tarrar, Shamim Hanafi and Zia Ul Hassan. The session was hosted by Iqbal Khursheed.

Mustansar Hussain Tartar discussed his novels, travelogues and short stories. He said that he used to write for many years and during these years he had many different experiences of life. The discussion lasted longer and deeper on the writing of Mustansar Hussain Tarrar.

Speaking on the occasion, Iqbal Khursheed said that Pyar ka Pehla Shehr or “the first city of love” of Mustansar has been published 76 times and still people are demanding the book. Mustansar Hussain Tarrar is one of the most celebrated and read figure of the Urdu fiction.

In discussion, Mustansar Hussain Tarrar told people about his writing and inspiration. He said that he usually picks characters of his novels from the very common happening and he selects very common people as heros of life.

He told a great tale that once he was in America and a man invited him to dinner. He picked the story from his family and for a long time he thought that he was dead, but he was present in the hall. Then he invited that man and presented his book to him. Famous writer and critic Shamim Hanfi said, “Tarrar and I know each other for a long time. In India, his novels Rakh and Behave are very famous and people are demanding his books.” Zia Ul Hassan said that fictional writing of Tarrar is a great asset for this generation.