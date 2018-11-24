Lahore - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved development scheme of public building sector with an estimated cost of Rs825.363 million.

The scheme was approved in the 5th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2018-19 presided over the Chairman P&D Habibur Rehman Gilani.

All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting. The approved development scheme included: Construction of new Administration Block in the Premises of Lahore High Court, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 825.363 million.

 