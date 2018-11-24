Share:

LAHORE - The Cambridge Assessment International Education (Cambridge International) has released the results of the June 2018 Cambridge examination series which shows 18 candidates from Punjab got highest positions in the world.

The winning learners outperformed thousands of candidates worldwide who sat Cambridge O Levels, Cambridge IGCSEs and Cambridge International AS & A Levels. The list of the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in Pakistan shows that in all 82 learners from Punjab won 93 awards for exceptional performance in Cambridge examinations, including 18 learners who attained highest marks in the world and 16 learners who attained the highest marks in Pakistan in a single subject. Cambridge Director Uzma Yousuf congratulated students and their teachers and principals across Pakistan on their outstanding results in the examinations.