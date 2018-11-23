Share:

The United Nations has once again alerted the governments of the world that the greenhouse gases have hit a record high in the atmosphere of the Earth and the time to act is running short. This is an alarming situation which will have adverse affects on the ecosystems on Earth and if immediate action is not taken, humans will have to face dire consequences. At a time like this, the strong political regimes need to get on board with the idea of making amends, particularly the United States of America (USA) - the President of which conveniently dismisses scientific evidence supporting that the lack of care of the environment will not be beneficial in the long run.

Countries, at this time, must abide by the 2015 Paris Accord, which pressurised the governments to meet the pledge of limiting warming to the less than two degrees Celsius. “Without rapid cuts in CO2 and other greenhouse gases, climate change will have increasingly destructive and irreversible impacts on life on Earth,” the head of the World Meteorological Organization Petteri Taalas said in a statement. This means that the window for improvement is getting thinner by the day and once again countries need to get together to work on a transnational issue because many in the world will have to face consequences if even a single country does not match pace with the improvements that are required.

This news should also prompt the authorities in Pakistan to regulate policies in a manner which keeps the environment into consideration. We are already facing an acute shortage of water and climate changes due to the pollution in the air have increased the risk of diseases. It is through projects like the billion tree tsunami and the environment-friendly development that we can protect the country.