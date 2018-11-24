Share:

ABBOTTABAD - At least seven persons were killed and one injured after rival parties exchanged heavy firing at a police post they had come to register case against each other following a row erupted between their children during a cricket match here in Havelian.

The police Post Rajoia virtually turned into a battlefield as the armed rivals trade heavy firing when they came face to face.

This was stated by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Havelian Ejaz Khan while talking to APP.

The incident took place when the children while playing cricket match at Ghari Pulgran village quarrelled and the elders of both parties reached Rajoia police chowki to register cases against each other, Deputy Superintendent of Police added.

Ejaz Khan said that one party opened the firing to which the other party which was also armed retaliated and responded with gun firing.

The gun battle left seven persons dead from both sides at the spot and one other injured.

Three persons belong to one party and four from other party died respectively, he said.

The dead were identified as Mukhtiar Shah, Shaukat Shah and Anwar from one group and Arshad Khan, Sohrab, Ishfaq and Usman residents of Ghari Pulghran.

Ejaz Khan said that police and the locals have shifted the three bodies to Tehsil Hospital and other four bodies were sent to district headquarters hospital Abbottabad for postmortem. Police is investigating.