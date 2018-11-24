Share:

At least seven people were killed and one injured after rival parties exchanged heavy fire at a police post where they had come to register a case against each other following a row between their children during a cricket match in Havelian.

The police post Rajoia virtually turned into a battlefield as the armed rivals traded heavy fire when they came face to face.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Havelian Ejaz Khan detailed the events to APP.

The incident took place when the children while playing a cricket match at Ghari Pulgran village quarreled and the elders of both the parties reached Rajoia police chowk to register cases against each other, the DSP informed.

The official said one party opened fire, to which the other party which was also armed retaliated with gunfire.

The gun battle left seven people dead and one other injured.

Three of the deceased belonged to one party, while the other party lost four people, he said.

The dead were identified as Mukhtiar Shah, Shaukat Shah and Anwar from one group and Arshad Khan, Sohrab, Ishfaq and Usman.

Ejaz Khan said that police and the locals shifted the three dead bodies to Tehsil Hospital and the other four dead bodies were sent to district headquarters hospital Abbottabad for postmortem.