Islamabad-Security was put on high alert in the capital after a terrorist attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi on Friday morning.

According to the police officials, IG Islamabad police, Aamr Zulfiqar soon after the incident, ordered high alert in district Islamabad. Checking was increased at the entry and exit points of the city. Similarly, security was tightened at the important installations and buildings in the city. Patrolling was also enhanced so as to keep an eye on the suspects and maintain law and order in the city, according to the police spokesman.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police arrested ten outlaws including two persons allegedly involved in murder of a woman.

According to details, SP (Investigation) Gulfam Nasir Warrich constituted a special team comprising personnel of Homicide Unit to trace murder of a lady committed on September 9, 2018 in area of Golra police station. A lady was shot dead and police had registered the case following the complaint from her heirs.

The team collected the evidences about the incident and managed to arrest two accused Farooq and Adnan. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Kohsar police arrested one Lofan Masih and recovered 50 wine bottles from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested Khalid Raza and recovered 100 wine bottles from him. Karachi Company police arrested Raheel Masih and recovered 10 wine bottles from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested Amil Khan, Saeed Akhtar and Naveed and recovered narcotics from them. Nilore police arrested Shahid Saleem and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Khanna police arrested Shahid khan and recovered 250 gram hahish from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

While reviewing the performance, SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated it and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.