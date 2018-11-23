Share:

SIALKOT-Hundreds of visiting Sikh Yatrees from the US, the UK, Canada, India, Australia , Malaysia and other countries warmly welcomed the decision of both the Pakistani and Indian governments to open Kartarpur border to facilitate Sikh yatrees visa-free entry to Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Shakargarh near here. They termed it as 'victory of peace lobby in both countries'.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is most likely to perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the visa-free corridor at Kartarpur on Nov 28, 2018. The opening of the Kartarpur border will also lessen load and rush at Wagah international border between Pakistan and India, said the officials.

Under this warmly welcomed agreement, both Pakistan and Indian will establish a special corridor namely Kartarpur Corridor besides providing customs facilities to the Sikh yatrees as well. The project will complete in 2019, said the concerned officials.

In Sialkot, Sikh Leader Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu (caretaker/incharge Babey Di Beri Gurdawara Sialkot) said that the Kartarpur corridor will provide smooth and easy passage to yatrees to visit Gurdawara Darbar Sahib throughout the year. He said that visa-free entry of the Sikh yatrees to Gurudawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, after opening Pak-India border near here, would be a great facility for the Sikh.

Giyani Gobind Singh (Administrator Gurudawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur-Shakargarh) also welcomed the decision of Kartarpur border opening by both Pakistan and India.

Local Minorities MPA Mahinder Pal Singh said "It's a step towards right direction and we hope such steps will encourage voice of reasons and tranquillity on both sides of the border,".

The Gurdawara Kartarpur Sahib is located at village Kothey Pind along the banks of River Ravi, which is three kilometres from the India-Pakistan border near Sialkot-Shakargarh here, is the final resting place of Baba Guru Nanak where he spent 18 years.

Earlier, the Sikh Yatrees had to travel into Pakistan through Wagah border besides, travelling more than 130km to reach Sialkot and Kartarpur for visiting local Gurdawaras and perform their religious rites there.

Pakistan and India have decided to open the Kartarpur border corridor to facilitate Sikh yatrees visiting one of their holiest sites on the banks of River Ravi in a move that analysts say might prove to be a thaw in tense relations between the two neighbours.

New Delhi announced on Wednesday that it would start construction of the Kartarpur corridor up to the international border with Pakistan. The announcement was immediately welcomed by Islamabad.