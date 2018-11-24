Share:

CAPE TOWN:- Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is expected to be sidelined with a knee injury for around 12 weeks, ruling him out of South Africa’s home test series against Pakistan starting next month as he seeks to be regain full fitness for the 2019 World Cup. Ngidi injured his knee while fielding in a Twenty20 International victory over Australia on Sunday and scans have revealed ligament damage. “He underwent investigations and further assessments with knee specialists upon his return to South Africa , which revealed a significant ligament injury to the right knee,” team manager Mohammed Moosajee said.