Share:

Guay announces shock retirement

LAKE LOUISE – Ski racer Erik Guay abruptly announced his retirement on Thursday saying his hasty exit from the sport was sparked by Canadian teammate Manuel Osborne-Paradis’s training crash a day earlier.Osborne-Paradis fractured both his fibula and tibia leg bones after crashing heavily during a training run for Saturday’s World Cup season-opening downhill in Lake Louise.”It did have an impact, absolutely. I was starting just a few numbers after Manny yesterday when I heard that he’d crashed and he needed to be airlifted,” Guay told CBC Sports.”I kind of put myself in his situation and I was just thinking, ‘Oh man, if that happened to me right now, I don’t know if I have the energy to go through that rehab process again.’”So I think that kind of helped me get over that edge.”–AFP

Bellew confirms retirement from boxing

LONDON – Former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew has confirmed his retirement from boxing, two weeks after his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk meant he failed in his bid to unify the division.Britain’s Bellew, 35, posted a video on social media to officially announce that he was hanging up his gloves.”It is time for me to finally leave the ring, the bell has rung for the final time and I want to thank you all for the support you have given me over the years,” Bellew said on Twitter.”Today I am announcing that I am officially retired, there will be no more fighting. The only thing you will see me doing from here on in is trying to act sensible and behave myself.”Bellew, who won 30 of his 34 fights, said his greatest achievement was beating Ilunga Makabu in 2016 to win the WBC cruiserweight title.–AFP

Rashford still searching for United role

MANCHESTER – Marcus Rashford has proved with England that he has all the qualities required to be a consistent attacking threat -- but his task now is to replicate that form for Manchester United.Rashford impressed as England beat Croatia 2-1 last Sunday to secure a place in next June’s Nations League Finals, yet there is no guarantee he will start when Manchester United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.That is because manager Jose Mourinho is still wrestling with the question of how best to fit Rashford into his team, an issue that does not appear to be a problem at international level.England manager Gareth Southgate, having switched from the 3-5-2 system he used at the World Cup to a more attacking 4-3-3 set-up, has started to use Rashford on the left of a front three.–AFP

Tayyab beats top seed Egyptian Karim

ISLAMABAD – Tayyab Aslam brushed aside top seed Egyptian Karim Ali Fathi 3-1 in the DHA International Squash Championship semi-finals played at DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex in Karachi on Friday. Tayyab won 13-11, 5-11, , 11-5 and 13-11 to seal final spot in 1 hour and 10 minutes. In the second semi-final, Malaysian Ivan Yuen beat Egyptian Youssef Ibrahim 3-1 in 47 minutes. Ivan won 11-9, 11-9, 3-11, 11-5. While in the ladies semi-finals, top seed Pakistani girl Madina Zafar went down fighting against Egyptian Amina El Rihany. Amina won 11-6, 5-11, 11-9, 11-5 to set all-Egyptian final against compatriot Farida Mohamed, who in the second semi-final beat Malaysian Ooi Kah Yan 3-1. Farida lost first game 10-12 but took next three games 11-2, 11-7 and 11-9 to seal final spot.–Staff Reporter

Hawks beta King’s Gymkhana Club

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Hawks Club defeated King’s Gymkhana Club by 111 runs in the first match of the league-round NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship here Friday. Farmanullah Khan (81), Irshad Mirza (79) and Kamran Riaz (77) played well. Kamran Riaz claimed 5-22. Islamabad Gymkhana beat Rawal Town. Islamabad Gymk made 261-5. Azan Tariq (62) and Khurram Shahzad (50) hit fifties while Asif Mehmood took 3-33. In reply, Rawal Town were all out for 205. Diamond defeated Al-Muslim at Diamond Ground. Diamond Club made 226. Shahzad hit 107. In reply, Al-Muslim Club were all out for 209. Aun Abbas made 82 while Arsal took 3-21 and M Nadim 3-42. XI-Star beat National at Marghzar Ground. XI-Star Club made 282. Saadullah hit 82 and Shaharyar Afaqi 69. National Club were all out for 162.–Staff Reporter