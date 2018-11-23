Share:

KARACHI-Celebrating 30 years in the music industry, Pakistan’s favorite and most iconic band for 3 decades, STRINGS announce the release of the sixth track, ‘Chal Para’ from their on-going album titled ‘30’. This album has been a huge milestone for Strings as it has bestowed them to another pedestal of success in the music industry.

Written by Anwar Maqsood, ‘Chal Para’ is an anthem that offers everyone a simple mantra to just follow your heart and your way will find you. It highlights the adventure called life. Shot with a dream-like aesthetic, by the director Mohsin Kamal, the video reiterates the same point and highlights a lighter -never seen before- side of the band. ‘Chal Para’ combines soft yet powerful vocals with a vintage rawness.

Earlier this 2018, STRINGS announced the music album “30” in celebration of their three decades of definitive music with the release of the first song, ‘Sajni’ which was followed by ‘Urr Jaoon’, ‘Piya Re’ and ‘Milgaya’ and ‘Hum Dono’ too much acclaim.

The album “30” is from the soul that celebrates the rich musical years of Strings. With three decades of pop rock experience Strings possesses the talent to create beautifully enigmatic energy through their music.

Strings are acclaimed for their rhythms and melodies, poetic songs written by Anwar Maqsood and Bilal Maqsood who also composes, plays guitar and occasionally sings. He has been writing lyrics for the band since its re-formation, with Kapadia the lead vocalist.

The band has sold over 25 million albums worldwide.