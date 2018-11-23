Share:

SARGODHA-Radio is still a volatile, fast-growing industry with better opportunities and a lot of scope for talented media students to explore their abilities and have a promising future.

This was stated by renowned Radio Jockeys (RJs) at an interactive session titled "Career Opportunities and Challenges in field of Audio Production" jointly organised by the Department of Communication and Media Studies and E-Media Society, the University of Sargodha here on Friday. The seminar was well attended by a number of prominent RJs, media students and faculty members including Javed Jaidi, Project Director VOV FM 98.2, Sargodha University, program producers Saqib Almas, Muhammad Zubair and technicians.

The session - aimed at enabling media students to work in a fast-paced radio production environment - educated the aspiring students about hunting career opportunities in the field of audio production.

Addressing the session, Jamil Haider, a well-known RJ said: "If you want to become an RJ, two things are very important -your communication powers and language skills. You could do voice-overs, dubs for ad films and movies, host or compare live events."

Another successful RJ, Mubasher Khan advised the aspiring students to listen to radio regular if they want to grab a place in this field. "All those, who are aspired to be a professional mass media or entertainment practitioner, must enjoy talking to people, have their own style and must have the knowhow of modulating their voices."

Sharing her experience, renowned RJ Nayab Batool told the students that they are lucky enough to have their own radio station at the campus where they can start off as an intern sound assistant, runner or administrator and progress to more specialist or senior positions. She emphasized on specialist knowledge and technical skills in order to progress in the field of audio production. Additionally, a video of 'Qaseeda Burda Shareef' was screened during the session which was highly appreciated by the distinguished guest and audience. The video was a joint production of E-Media and Music Society of the University. At the end, In-charge Department of Communication and Media Studies, Noman Yaser express gratitude to the prestigious guests for their participation and valued the efforts of E-Media Society in arranging such purposeful event. He told the session that the Department will organize in upcoming a two-day workshop on Audio Production in order to provide the students with hands on experience.