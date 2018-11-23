Share:

MULTAN-The joint task forces of police, the district administration and the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught on Friday 139 power pilferers red handed and imposed fine worth over Rs4.3 million on them besides getting registered 16 cases.

Mepco sources disclosed that 243000 electricity units were imposed on the power pilferers as penalty while their electricity connections were also cut off. Sources added that 130 domestic power pilferers were caught from Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar and Khanewal and they were fined.

Similarly, 15 commercial consumers were also caught red handed while stealing electricity. The teams traced power theft from three industrial connections and three tube well connections.

Meanwhile, the Mepco authorities have issued a fresh directive to all XENs and SDOs to take solid steps to recover dues from permanent defaulters. The GM Mepco Abdul Aziz Niazi has directed the concerned officials to disconnect power supply to the defaulters.