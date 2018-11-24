Share:

The Concerned Citizens of Pakistan (CCP) strongly Friday condemned the terrorist attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi. In a statement, CCP chief Justice (r ) Nasira Iqbal said: “This nefarious attempt by enemies of the state to sabotage Sino-Pak relations, must be dealt with utmost seriousness.” She added: “An immediate and thorough investigation is imperative. Those involved in this heinous crime must be brought to book. The government must enforce the state writ and display its seriousness in addressing the problems of extremism and terrorism in Pakistan.” Also, JI chief Sirajul Haq, PAT Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri, JUP-Imam Noorani President Pir Ijaz Hashmir and Majlise Wahdatul Muslimeen chief Raja Nasir condemned the attack. They said, attack on Chinese consulate was proof that enemies would not wished an economic stability and wanted to destabilise Pak-China relations. –Staff Reporter