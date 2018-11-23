Share:

KAMALIA-Police registered FIRs against those found guilty in different cases of cheque fraud here the other day.

M Yaqoob submitted an application to police that Abdul Majeed had given him a monetary cheque in a corn crop deal which was dishonoured by the bank.

Similarly, M Naeem submitted a petition to the police that Amjad Ali had borrowed money from him, and gave him a cheque in return. "The cheque was dishonoured by the bank," he added. Likewise, Tahira Kulsoom told the police that Khalida took money from her and returned it in form of a cheque which was denied for cash by the bank. The Kamalia City police registered separate cases.