ISLAMABAD - Indian High Commissioner Ajay Basariya Friday said both India and Pakistan had complete agreement on opening of Kartarpura Corridor, with one of the two options under consideration as the crossing route.

“We have two models - either through Wagah or Kashmir, of which one would be finalised,” he told reporters during informal interaction at the national day event of Bosnia and Herzegovina here. He said India and Pakistan would discuss the modalities to finalise dates for the opening of the corridor.

To a question, he agreed that a few channels of diplomacy were active between the two countries, however declined to name them, saying such details could not be made public.