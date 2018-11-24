Share:

LAHORE - A 24-year-old woman was wounded critically after falling from the top floor of a multi-storey hotel building in Model Town on Friday evening, rescue workers said. The woman identified as Iqra Bibi was rushed to the Jinnah Hospital with serious head injuries and fractured legs. The victim was staying at Apna Hotel located in Q-block Model Town, police sources said.

A rescue official described the condition of the victim as “very serious” because of excessive bleeding. He said the injured woman was shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital where doctors were struggling to save her life.

It was not clear yet whether the woman was thrown out of hotel room window by unknown men or she attempted suicide by jumping out of the hotel window. A police investigator said they were investigating the incident keeping in mind different aspects of the happening.

Following the incident, a police team reached the hotel to record statements of the staff. The police officials also examined the hotel room and collected information from the hotel management about the stay of the guest. Further investigation was underway.