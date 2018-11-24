Share:

HYDERABAD - Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shahla Raza has said the provincial government has finalized all arrangements to launch 16-day long mass awareness campaign for the rights of women from November 25 to December 10 throughout the province.

Talking to media persons here at Hyderabad Press Club on Friday, the minister informed that during the campaign, the awareness against the implications of domestic violence, early marriages and breast cancer will be imparted to masses particularly women along with career counseling and training through different programmes including workshops and seminars.

The women consist of fifty percent population and no development can be achieved without their participation in all sectors of life, she said adding that the provincial government has initiated numbers of steps to empower them so that they could play their pivotal role along with their counterparts.

The minister informed that her ministry had planned the awareness campaign along with legal rights forum and other social welfare organisations under which seminars and workshops would be organised all over the province particularly in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mithi, Mirpurkhas and Thatta.

She called upon the media to extend full cooperation to provincial ministry of women development so that the goals set in this regard could be achieved successfully.

Anti-encroachment operation continues

KARACHI

The anti-encroachments department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) with the help of heavy machinery razed shops, cabins and hotels on the footpaths and also removed sun shades from shops in various areas on Friday.

The encroachments were removed from the areas including Burns Road, Shara-e-Liaquat, Frere Road, Federal B. Area, Abdul Hasan Ispahani Road, from Paradise Bakery to Gulzar-e-Hijri Police Station, Fahad Square an Johar Complex, said a statement.

Senior Director Anti-encroachment Bashir Siddiqui supervised the action against encroachments with the help of other officers of anti-encroachments department, KMC. The action against encroachments was continued till Friday evening in many areas of city.