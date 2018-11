Share:

SHARAQPUR-An unidentified teenager was found strangled with his mouth stuffed with mud near Sajhwal village here. The police have started investigation to

ascertain identify of the slain youth. Passersby spotted a dead body near Sajhwal village and informed the police which shifted the body to THQ

hospital. The police informed the unidentified youth, appeared to be 16 to 18, had been strangled with a rope and mud was filled in his mouth.