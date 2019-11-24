Share:

A senior Iranian military official said on Sunday that the Iranian ground forces have become self-sufficient in drone technology, official news agency IRNA reported.

"The Iranian ground troops have so far conducted some development plans in order to provide all army units with hardware to stand up to any possible threats," Kiumars Heidari, commander of Iranian Army Ground Forces, said in a meeting with senior army officials.

Heidari said earlier that a new prototype of the Farpad hand-propelled UAV had been built and delivered to operational units.

"The hand-propelled UAV is used for border surveillance and related operations," he said, adding it is used to equip rapid deployment forces and intelligence units.