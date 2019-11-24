Share:

Pakistani internet users opened their web browsers to a Google Doodle in honor of Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir, whose birthday was on November 24. She would have been 67, had she been alive today.

In both India and Pakistan, Parveen Shakir is renowned as a literary voice who brought in the voice of female narrators and experiences in a landscape dominated by men. Whereas within Urdu literature, women have made their name in the form of the short story and the novel, Shakir is regarded as one of the first women to establish a reputation for themselves in Urdu language poetry.

Her Urdu couplets were considered iconic the 1970s, with all of her poetry collections receiving immediate critical acclaim. She is also credited with an experimental style of free verse that brought in English language words commonly used by Urdu-speakers within the confines of poetry. This style, although very successful with capturing an enthusiastic young audience, was not taken as representative of the form of Urdu poetry, and is considered more controversial by Urdu literature enthusiasts.

In 1976, Shakir won one of Pakistan's highest honors, the President's Award for Pride of Performance, for what was considered her "outstanding" contribution to literature. It is interesting to see Shakir achieved so much success, even as she was writing material that conservative audiences would have considered "inappropriate", especially coming from the perspective of a woman. Infidelity, modern romantic love, loneliness, feminism, and the subjugation of women in Pakistani society were themes that heavily featured in Shakir's work.

Although remembered as a poet, Shakir spent most of her life as a civil servant for the Pakistan government. She was allocated the Customs department after clearing her exams. Before joining the Civil Services of Pakistan, Shakir had been a teacher for eight years.

In 1994, Shakir was killed in a car accident on her way to work in Islamabad. She had just turned 42 at the time.

Google's commemoration of her birthday can be seen here.