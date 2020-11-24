Share:

FAISALABAD - Around 13 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the city on Monday. According to Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr Asif Shahzad, a total of 819 tests were conducted in one day, out of which reports of 13 were positive. He said that the district health department had made arrangements for collecting samples of suspected patients by visiting people’s homes. He further said that a total of 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital, had been reserved for the virus patients. The DDHO said that at present, 71 patients, including 22 confirmed patients, were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 15 who were under treatment at Allied Hospital and 34 at DHQ Hospital were suspected patients.